Leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State has accused leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of sponsoring a non-existent group of Imo APC professionals and stakeholders, who they described as political character assassins.

They alleged that the group assassinated the political image of the governorship candidate of the APC in the last election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in an effort to stop him from rebuilding APC in the state and the South East

The Imo APC leaders said the signatories to a petition to the president against a possible ministerial appointment for Uzodinma could not have come from Imo nor members of the APC because they failed to provide details of their wards, local government areas and membership card registration numbers in APC.

Rising from a meeting of APC Stakeholder in Owerri last weekend, the leaders in a resolution claimed that the PDP leaders sponsoring the unknown group, apart from venting their frustration over their failure to make the APC candidate withdraw his petition, were also worried sick that a federal appointment for Uzodinma will energise the party in the state and help the candidate to rebuild APC in the South East.

The meeting was attended by the state chairman, Chief Marcelenus Nlemigbo and all members of the caretaker committee, former members of the National Assembly, including Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu and Goodluck Opiah, all candidates of the party at the last elections and other notable stakeholders,

The APC leaders wondered how, where and when the group was formed in both Nigeria and the United states, without their knowledge and also why the group never played any role in the life of APC in the state only for them to come from nowhere to write a petition to the president, insisting that only enemies of the party could carry out such a hatchet job.