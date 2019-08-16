Chinelo Obogo

The Imo State chapter of All Progressives Congress, (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading falsehood about the proceedings at the governorship elections tribunal.

The party alleged that the PDP has been sponsoring advertorials and writers to churn out falsehood in the media wherein they misrepresent facts of proceedings at the tribunal and twist same to mislead the public.

In a statement, the chairman of the state caretaker committee of the APC, Marcelenus Nlemigbo, accused the PDP of sponsoring a publication written by one Kennedy Eweama, wherein it alleged that the deputy commissioner of police who testified at the tribunal over the omitted results from 388 polling units did not get clearance from the police authorities before doing so.

He further accused the PDP of throwing caution to the winds by making wild allegations even when it knows that the DCP in question did not only get the permission of the police authorities but tendered an authority letter from the Inspector General(IG) of Police to that effect.

Nlemigbo said: “We have all the facts about their meetings and their plans to use the media to spread falsehood to incite the public and blackmail the tribunal. Even the newspapers published everything that they are now playing out.

“The PDP in Imo State has been attacking, not only the tribunal members, but the witnesses and litigants before them with a view to intimidating them.

“It is obvious from the utterances of the hired writers that PDP may be planning evil against the leadership of APC and our witnesses by inciting the public against the tribunal.

“It is easy to know that the party wants to unleash violence on APC members.

“We are, therefore, calling on the security agencies to take more than a passing interest in what is happening in Imo State to forestall a breakdown of law and order.”