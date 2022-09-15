From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

People Democratic Party (PDP) members and stakeholders have dismissed claims of withdrawal of the party’s senatorial candidate for Borno Central.

The group, at a press conference in Maiduguri on Thursday, described as false claims that the party’s senatorial candidate for Borno Central district withdrew from the race and was replaced by another candidate ahead of the next year’s poll

“We have approached Hon Mustapha Tatabe and found out that he has not withdrawn his nomination as our senatorial candidate,” spokesman of the stakeholders in the senatorial district, Alhaji Haruna Musa, declared.

Musa said local government and ward party executives in Born Central senatorial district were shocked to hear that the senatorial candidate elected in the May 28 PDP primaries was replaced by one of the party chieftains.

He said they have discovered the claim was untrue but equally warned any party leader attempting to change the political will of the delegates and party loyalists against such a move.

The group also accused a former minority leader in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Mohammed Umara Kumalia (1999-2003) of orchestrating the alleged withdrawal and replacement of the PDP central senatorial district candidate.

Hon Kumalia could not be reached on his phone for comment or his reaction to the issue as of press time.