The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the call for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resign by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a call to anarchy.

In a statement by APC’s publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, the party accused the PDP of trying to take advantage of the crises that erupted following the EndSARS protest rather than trying to helping to ease the tension and repair the damage done by hoodlums.

The Lagos State chapter of the PDP had called on Governor Sanwo-Olu, to consider the option of resignation after the Nigerian Army said he was responsible for inviting soldiers to go quell the Lekki protests which led to death of some protesters.

But responding to PDP’s statement, Oladejo said that this is not the time for blame games but a time to heal wounds and cautioned the PDP not to take advantage of the unfortunate situation.

“We read with utter disbelief the unguided and uncouth statement from the stable of the opposition Lagos PDP calling for anarchy in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos state. The unfortunate event of the past two weeks which took off as a peaceful nationwide protest and snowballed to the breakdown of law and order remains regrettable and distasteful.

This , to any discerning and unbiased mind, is not the time for blame game but to heal the wounds, provide succor and an environment to prevent a re-occurrence.

“The role Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a topmost crisis manager is not lost on all and sundry.The visits to the various hospitals treating the injured and the motivation and incentives provided for the members of the Nigeria Police Force are remarkably commendable. It’s expedient to yield space to the fact finding panel that has already commenced work to deliver on its mandate. It is lawless and self-serving to pre-empt the panel’s findings. The fact that the wanton destruction of public properties, utilities and individual investment in Lagos has thrown the PDP camp in to unprecedented jubilation is loaded with meaning.

“The PDP in Lagos state that suddenly came to life in the past week owes the innocent members of the public detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem. The intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fed to the unsuspecting public fanned the ember of the unprecedented violence which has left in its wake sorrow, tears and blood. The daylight murder of police officers and the razing of several stations across the state have no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture. The state government is working assiduously to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order. We are persuaded by the firm assurance of the governor to revamp our losses in no time.

“Sanwo-olu remains undaunted and cannot be distracted in delivering on its social contract with the people. The flag-off ceremony of the reconstruction of the Eleko to Epe T- junction road is an eloquent testimony that governance is not on recess in our state. The security of lives and property and all round development remain the priority of the Lagos state government. The call for resignation remains the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion,”Oladejo said.