John Adams, Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the zoning of all elective and party positions ahead of the 2023 general elections in Niger state.

The party said in Minna on Tuesday that the governorship slot will now move from the Niger North senatorial zone to Niger South zone.

They said after Niger East Senatorial District produced former governor Babangida Aliyu for eight years (2007-2015), and the futile efforts of Niger North to produce a governor in 2015 and 2019, it was now the turn of Niger South to have a shot on the governorship.

Governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 and 2019 governorship race,Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko from Magama Local Government Area in Niger North by the new arrangement is ruled out of the contest in 2023.

Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee for the party, Garba Umaru Ciza who disclosed this at a press briefing said deputy governorship candidates for the 2023 election would be picked from Niger East senatorial zone.

Umaru Ciza said the state Chairmanship of the party would be retained in Niger East zone.

“Under the party’s zoning arrangement the governorship position goes to Zone A and deputy governorship position goes to Zone B, whereas the party chairmanship position would remain in Zone B for the next four years after which it moves to Zone C.