David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Key stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra South senatorial district have met in Nnewi to strategize ahead of the 2021 governorship election.

The meeting which had the goal of restoring unity in Anambra South for the realization of the district’s goals was attended by governorship aspirants from the zone, captains of industries and the business community.

Anambra State Vice Chairman for the group, Marcel Jachin Anyiam, said the PDP in the zone had not been able to find a common ground generally accepted by all stakeholders as regards its strategies and modalities for winning elections.

He said this had been a cog in the wheel of progress of the party in the zone.

Anyiam said the abysmal performance of PDP in the zone in the last national and state Assembly elections clearly established the fact that all was not well with the party. He said the party’s poor performance had become an issue of concern to the executive council of PDP.

He urged party faithful to put the interest of the party above personal interests.

Anyiam identified the lack of a zonal office, lack of branded vehicles and other logistics as a hindrances to the PDP in Anambra South district.