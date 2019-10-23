The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered another political blow in Ogbia, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Local Government Area as the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former national deputy treasurer of the party, Claudius Enegesi resigned from the party.

Enegesi, a former Speaker of old Rivers State and former deputy director-general of Dickson governorship campaign organisation also resigned as Special Adviser to the Douye Diri Governorship Campaign council.

He led other kinsmen of former President Jonathan to defect to the APC to protest the underdevelopment of Ogbia Kingdom under Dickson and alleged insults and humiliation Governor Dickson had visited on Jonathan.

Enegesi in his remarks said the Dickson-led PDP government has been unfair to Ogbia Kingdom and Jonathan which has left the people no other option than to revolt with their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to vote out the PDP government on November 16.

He said Ogbia Enai has pronounced the APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon as the next governor of Bayelsa State and as an Ogbia man, he could not disobey Enai. Hence, his to support for the aspiration of Lyon.

Also Ogbia Brotherhood, the influential socio-political umbrella body of the people of Ogbia also received the national leadership of the APC and blessed Lyon in his quest to govern the state.

The traditional rulers of Ogbia led by the Obanobhan of Ogbia, His Royal Majesty, King Damaru Owaba, gave their royal blessing to Lyon and the APC.

One of the speakers, Chief Robert Enogha and member of the Ogbia Brotherhood, who recently resigned his appointment as a PDP member and Chairman of the Environmental Sanitation Authority commended the APC government for appointing a son of Ogbia, Mr Maxwell Oko as Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).