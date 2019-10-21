The Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State suffered more defections over the weekend as a kinsman of former President Goodluck Jonathan and three chieftains of the party and members of the governorship campaign council from Ogbia, Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Nembe, Chief Bright Erewari-Igbeta, a former House of Assembly member and presently Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment resigned his appointment from the government and also from the party. Also in Nembe, Chief James Jephthah (aka Octopus) after series of meeting with leaders and supporters of PDP under the Octopus Umbrella said he and his political associates have decided to withdraw their membership from the PDP.

In Ogbia, Chief Robert Ayallah Enogha, Chairman of the Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority and kinsman of Jonathan threw in the towel citing dictatorial tendencies in PDP as a reason for his decision to leave the party.

“ I write to formally inform you of my withdrawal of membership from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). I am doing this with so much pain as a founding member of the party which was truly democratic as at then. I must acknowledge the immense benefit and experience I have gathered over the years through service as a loyal and faithful member. However, I have lost confidence in the party’s ability to accept where the opinion of majority counts, hence my resignation” Enogha stated.