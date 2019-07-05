Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has summoned member of the House of Representatives representing Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ndudi Elumelu, over the crisis rocking the minority caucus in the chamber.

Other members of the House summoned in connection with the minority leadership crisis are Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the seven lawmakers are expected to appear before the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) today. Ologbondiya said the summons, was in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the PDP. He added that it was part of the resolution of 473rd NWC meeting of the opposition party held in Abuja, yesterday.

The minority caucus, was thrown into crisis on Wednesday, after Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila announced Elumelu, Okechukwu, Gwani and Abdul-Majid as minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip, respectively, against the decision of the PDP.

The speaker said the quartet were chosen as leaders of the minority caucus by opposition lawmakers from the nine political parties in the House.

The PDP had, in a letter to Gbajabiamila, nominated Kingsley Chinda, Chukwuka Onyema, Yakubu Barde and Muriana Ajibola as its choice for minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip, respectively.