Tony John, Port Harcourt

About 450 pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) groups under the aegis of Coalition of PDP Support Groups, have raised the support base of the party in Rivers State.

Addressing the coalition yesterday, during a solidarity visit, party Chairman, Desmond Akawor, urged them to remain focused and supportive of the PDP government, led by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Akawor also urged them to remain united and resist attempt by any group or individual to disorganise or deceive them into shifting their loyalty and support.

“Soon, a lot of music would start playing. Please, be careful to know the one you will dance, so that you don’t make mistakes,” he said.

Akawor said the party would support them in all their activities while tasking them to ensure PDP activities are disseminated to their members at the grassroots.

The chairman, who commended the groups for their hard work and sacrifice during the 2019 elections, said though the party was denied the presidency, it was able to secure the state.

He expressed optimism that with their support, the party was confident of securing both the state and the centre in 2023.

Akawor enjoined the coalition to always carry the programmes and activities of the party to the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Always make yourselves available to us because, as a party, we may not visit all the nooks and crannies of the state. But, with NGOs like you that exist in every corner, we can reach the people that we may not have been able to reach,” he said.

He said the present PDP leadership in the state would leave no stone unturned in making sure the height already set by his predecessors is maintained, if not surpassed.

“For us to be at the mantle of leadership, at a time Rivers State has been declared 100 percent PDP, has given us extra work to make sure we don’t lower the bar,” Akawor said.

He promised their request to visit the state governor would be conveyed to him.