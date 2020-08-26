Tony John, Port Harcourt

Over 450 pro-People’s Democratic Party (PDP) groups under the aegis of the Coalition of PDP Support Groups, have raised the support base of the party in Rivers State.

Addressing the coalition during a solidarity visit, the State Chairman of the party, Desmond Akawor, charged them to remain focused and supportive of the PDP government led by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Akawor also charged them to remain united and resist every attempt by any group or individual to disorganise or deceive them into shifting their loyalty and support.

He advised: ‘Soon, a lot of music would start playing. Please, be careful to know the one you will dance so that you don’t make mistakes.’

Akawor assured that the party would support them in all their activities while tasking them to ensure that PDP activities are disseminated to their members at the grassroots.

The State PDP Chairman, who commended the groups for their hard work and sacrifice during the 2019 elections, said, though the party was denied the presidency, it was able to secure the State.

He expressed optimism that with their usual support, the party was confident of securing both the State and the centre in 2023.

Akawor enjoined the coalition to always carry the programmes and activities of the party to the nooks and crannies of the State.

‘Always make yourselves available to us because as a party, we may not visit all the nooks and crannies of the State. But, with NGOs like you that exist in every corner, we can reach the people that we may not have been able to reach,’ he said.

He sounded it loud and clear that the present leadership of the PDP in the State would leave no stone unturned in making sure that the height already set by his predecessors is maintained, if not surpassed.

‘For us to be at the mantle of leadership at a time Rivers State has been declared 100 per cent PDP has given us extra work to make sure that we don’t lower the bar,’ Akawor asserted.

He promised that their request to visit the State Governor would be conveyed to him.

‘The first test is likely the local government primaries which will take place between November/December 2020, to elect chairmanship and councillorship candidates to fly the flag of the party for the election coming up in 2021. The election will actually show if we are working together,’ he charged.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinator, Coalition of PDP Support Groups, Edwin Ibanichuka, said the coalition was formed to assist PDP in the State and Nigeria at large to maintain victory at elections as it has done since 1999.

Ibanichuka berated the opposition in the State for taking delight in demarketing the State for its selfish interests.

He emphasised that they would continue to project the laudable programmes and policies of the Wike administration in the State to the grassroots and appealed for support from the party leadership.