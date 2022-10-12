From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Members of a support group set up for the election of Sokoto People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor, Ubandoma/Sagir Networks, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leader of the group, Alhaji Ahmad Labaran, said that the group, consisting of over 300 members across the state, will now work assiduously for the election of the APC candidate for governor.

Labaran, who expressed his regret for having been a member of his former party, said that the time he had wasted in the PDP could have been better spent establishing himself in the APC, his new party.

He assured that they will work for APC towards mobilising more support for its victory come 2023 polls.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the APC Chairman, Sokoto State, Hon Isah Sadiq Achida assured the new entrants that they will be treated as any APC member.

He said if given the mandate and elected into power in the state, the party will ensure justice, equity and fairness for all for the even development of the state.

Achida added that an APC government in the state will improve the living standards of small-scale businessmen in the state and revamp all the sectors that have been grounded by the PDP-led government in Sokoto.

APC gubernatorial candidate in the state Hon Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, represented by the former Commissioner and APC stalwart in the state, Hon Muhammadu Tukur Alkali, welcomed the defectors into APC.

He promised that APC as the party is ready to receive more PDP supporters and ensure equal treatment to all the members.

Tukur Alkali went down memory lane during Wamakko’s led government saying, youth empowerment was one of the cardinal points accorded utmost importance by the government as many youths were gainfully employed.

He assured that, if Ahmad Aliyu is elected as Governor of Sokoto state, he will revive the abandoned projects by the Tambuwal-led government for human capital development.

Meanwhile, a philanthropist in the state, through a Foundation named, “A’isha Foundation” has empowered over one hundred women with financial assistance during the occasion in the area.

The event which took place at Unguwar Mallamai, Sokoto South Local Government area of the state had in attendance, Member, State House of Assembly representing Sokoto South I, Hon. Almustapha Abdullahi Dust, candidates for Houses of Representatives and State Assembly, Hon. Bala Hassan Abubakar III, and Alhaji Aminu Gidado Jegawa.

Others were: State APC Secretary, Abubakar Muhammad Yabo, Treasurer of the party, Haruna Adiya, Publicity Secretary of the Party, Sambo Bello Danchadi, former Sokoto South Local Government Chairmen, Hon Ya’u Muhammad Danda and Hon Aminu Sani Liman, among others.