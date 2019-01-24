Ebije, Kaduna.

As the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is being expected to arrive at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna today for his campaign, organisers have a hectic time trying to manage the crowd.

At the moment, the Master of Ceremony (MC) for the event is having a hectic time appealing to hundreds of the party supporters who prefer to stand inside the main bowl to take their seats.

But the party faithful remain adamant as they keep on surging into the pitch even as the MC continues to tell them that enemies of the party might take photographs of seemingly empty seats to discredit the party.

It was at the same venue that the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari held his rally last Friday.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 16,000 persons, but at the moment, a large part of the stadium is being occupied.

It was gathered that Atiku is expected at the Stadium venue of the rally by 2 pm, but as early as 10 am, the supporters had started arriving the arena.

Security in and out of the venue is so tight, with every entrant being carefully screened by a combined team of police, soldiers, plainclothes operatives as well as some civilian JTF.