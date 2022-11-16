From Gyang Bere, Jos

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Plateau State on Wednesday morning washed the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, the venue of the APC presidential campaign flag-off, to reject Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the continuity of the APC government beyond 2023.

The youths who were in their numbers trooped to the stadium as early as 7 pm with a water tanker to wash the APC out of government, claiming that the APC government has brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

Their action came barely 24 hours after the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential flagged off its presidential campaign in the Plateau capital.

It was gathered that several of the support groups of the PDP who were among the youths, said their action was to show their commitment to voting out the APC in Plateau, in the next political dispensation.

Kamru Sani, the Director General, Atiku Motivational Movement, who made this known, said the action was meant to sweep out what the APC brought to the state.

Sani stated that Plateau is a stronghold of the PDP, and is set to return to its winning ways.

“We are here to sweep out all they brought here, as PDP is for Plateau and Nigeria”.The party is set to be on winning ways again, as it has shown that it is the true party for the state.

“The party will bring relief to the sufferings that citizens of the state and Nigeria have had to endure in the last seven years,” he said.

Mohammed Hassan, National Coordinator, PDP Youth Amendment Movement, said the movement would protect the future of the youths in Nigeria.

Hassan said Nigerians are witnesses to the type of leadership experience in the last seven years and called on Nigerians to vote PDP in 2023.