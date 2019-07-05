Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday suspended member of the House of Representatives representing Anaocha /Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ndudi Elumelu for one month for alleged anti- party activity.

Others suspended are Toby Okechukwu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this in Abuja after a meeting of the opposition party National Working Committee (NWC) on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said the seven lawmakers were suspended for their role in the leadership crisis rocking the minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

The party had on Thursday summoned the seven lawmakers to appear before the NWC yesterday. However, none of them turned-up for the meeting.

The minority caucus, was thrown into crisis on Wednesday after the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila announced Elumelu, Okechukwu, Gwani and Abdul-Majid as minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip respectively, against the decision of the PDP.

Gbajabiamila had explained that the quartet were chosen as leaders of the minority caucus by opposition lawmakers from all the nine political parties in the House.

The opposition party had in a letter to Gbajabiamila nominated Kingsley Chinda, Chukwuka Onyema, Yakubu Barde and Muriana Ajibola as its choice for minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip and deputy minority whip respectively.

Details later