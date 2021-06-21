By Eya Afugo, Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos on Monday suspended a former state chairman of the party, Otunba Segun Adewale (aka Aeroland).

Adewale’s suspension was announced by Alhaji Solagbade Abbas, Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area of the party.

In a statement made available to reporters, the party said it took the decision to suspend Adewale following the recommendation of the Executive and Disciplinary Committee of Ward M1 in Alimosho LGA.

It also said that the former PDP chairman is suspended for one month with effect from Monday, June 21, pending the resolution of all issues concerning him before the committees.

The statement reads:

‘This is to inform the general public that, following the recommendation of the Executive Committee and the Disciplinary Committee of Ward M1, Alimosho LGA, Mr Segun Adewale (Aeroland), has been suspended from all activities of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a period of one month with effect from Monday, 21st June 2021, pending the resolution of all issues concerning him before the committees. ‘It is expected that all party members concerned will remain disciplined and law-abiding, and cooperate with the various committees; while the party assures all concerned of fairness, equity and justice.

When contacted, Adewale dismissed his suspension, saying as a South West leader the PDP in Allimosho lacks the power to suspend him.

The PDP leader who accused Adedeji Doherty of being the mastermind of the suspension also described those who suspended him as moles in the party.

He said their tenure will soon expire and he will ensure they are not returned to office for another term.

‘Just ignore those people. I am a South West leader of the party so how can they suspend me? These people are APC moles who are making money from both PDP and APC. I was the one that fought for them to occupy their present position.’

‘Their tenure will expire in two months time and they know I will ensure they are not returned back to office. So, the only option available to them is to claim that they have suspended me but they are making a big mistake.

‘I am a South West leader. If you want to suspend me, the paper will go to the South West chapter. But the South West chairman, Taofeek Arapaja, knows what is going on in Lagos. So, the suspension cannot work.’