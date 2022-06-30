From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Some officials of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno have suspended the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama Mustapha, over alleged breach of the party constitution and other violations.

A resolution of the members read by the party’s State Legal adviser, Abdu Jidda after a meeting on Thursday at the party secretariat, alleged the party Chairman breached Section 58 (a, b, c, d, f and j) of the PDP constitution.

Jidda said the embattled party Chairman allegedly committed financial misappropriation and “reckless spending” of party funds. The chairman was also accused of creating disharmony among members.

“Pursuance to powers bestowed on this meeting by section 53 (3), Hon Zanna Gaddama Mustapha be suspended for a period of one month pending further investigation,” he announced.

He said the meeting was attended by some members of the state central working committee of the party, local government party chairmen, some state executive members and the former deputy state chairman.

The embattled Chairman, Zanna Gaddama dismissed the suspension, insisting it was illegal. He said the members who carried out the act have no legal backing (locus standi) to suspend him.

“What they did is illegal. They don’t have the right to call meetings. Nobody has the right to call for a meeting except the chairman,” he said.

He those that attended the meeting did not form a quorum. “We are 14 in the state working committee so seven people out of 14 can’t make a decision for the party,” he maintained.