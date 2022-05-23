In Imo State, PDP said it has suspended its primaries for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives indefinitely over unreconciled delegates list.

A statement by the legal advisor of the party in the state, Mr. Kessinger Ikeokwu, yesterday, attributed the non-conduct of the primaries to confusion caused by the National Assembly.

He explained that Imo would not vote along with other states who were now voting with their three man and one man national delegates.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “Please note that the reason for the suspension of the PDP House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries in Imo was a result of the confusion that arose from the error of the National Assembly in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“This is hinged on Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act which inadvertently led to the exclusion of over 80 per cent of delegates ordinarily meant to vote at the primaries. The Imo PDP case became compounded because it hadn’t tidied up its three man ad hoc delegates, who ought to vote at the primaries due to pending litigations.

“Every preparation was made for us to use our statutory delegates to vote, before the national assembly saw the error in Section 84 of the Amended Electoral Act, 2022, which excluded the statutory delegates. What it means is that it created a situation of chaos for Imo because we have not concluded our elected delegates.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Ikeokwu urged party faithful to ignore fifth columnists insinuating non-existing crisis within the party.