The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), national leadership on Tuesday swore-in newly-elected executives of the party in Enugu state.

The newly-elected chairman of the party in the state, Mr Augustine Nnamani, was sworn-in alongside other 38 members of the state executives.

Mr Anthony Mogbo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), administered the oath of office on the new executives at the party’s state secretariat in GRA, Enugu.

Mogbo performed the ceremony on behalf of PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, and afterwards congratulated the officials for their emergence as party leaders.

“I have been mandated by the national chairman to come and administer the oath of office on you,” Mogbo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the chairman, Nnamani and others were elected during the Enugu State Party Congress held in the state on Aug. 8.

Members of the executives sworn in were, Mr Innocent Ezeoha as the Deputy Chairman, Mr Cletus Akalusi as the Secretary, Mr Patty Okoh as the Youth Leader and Mrs Vera Ezeugwu as the Woman Leader, among others.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Party Matters, Mr Malachy Ugwu, witnessed the event. (NAN)