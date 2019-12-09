The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 21 local government council chairmanship position in the Saturday’s LG elections in Adamawa.

Mr. Isa Shetima, chairman, Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), who declared the results on Sunday in Yola, said the result of councillors for the 226 wards had been announced at the local government levels.

Shetima said the commission would give all the elected chairmen their certificates of return today.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the results describing it as “complete sham.”

Speaking to newsmen, yesterday, in Yola, the legal adviser, Mr Shagnah Pwamaddi, said the party would do everything within the law to seek redress.

“The recently conducted election is a complete sham, undemocratic and below standard of what we call election,” he said. “This is selection that was perpetrated under intimidation and inducement. We are not going to accept it.”

In his reaction to the election, an APC chieftain and former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Babachir Lawan, said no election was conducted in his local government (Hong). In spite of assurance by the Adamawa State governor that there will be an open, free and fair LGA elections, there was no election in Hong LGA even in a single polling unit. No election materials and no election officials were sighted any where in the LGA up to 4p.m. on Saturday, when I returned to Yola.”