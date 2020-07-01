Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC) on Wednesday announced that candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have won the council election in all sixteen Local Government Areas conducted on Tuesday.

The Taraba State Chairman of the Commission, Dr Philip Duwe, disclosed this at a press briefing at the Commission’s Secretariat in Jalingo, the state capital.

Dr Duwe said that the election was peaceful and was held in compliance with best public hygiene protocols meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the people of the state for coming out in good numbers to participate in the election and assured that the results for the ward elections would be announced in due course.

Daily Sun reports that the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) party earlier announced it was going to boycott the elections in protest against what it called ‘bias by the umpire.’

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Kunini, has meanwhile congratulated all candidates of the PDP on their victory at the polls.

Kunini, who spike in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, said that the landslide victory enjoyed by the party was a testament that the people were comfortable with the party’s two-decade rule and especially the ‘rescue agenda’ of the Governor Darius Ishaku.

He urged the elected officials to take their mandate seriously and work hard to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.