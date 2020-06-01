Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all 23 local government chairmanship and 276 councillorship seats in 276 council wards in Benue State.

Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko, who announced the results of the election held las saturday said the elected chairmen and councillors would be given their certificates of return today in Makurdi.

Five political parties, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Action Congress (AAC) and the PDP participated in the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the main opposition party in the state could not participate in the elections after it lost a court case regarding the election.

Daily Sun reports that the election was conducted statewide under a peaceful atmosphere as there was no reported case of violence throughout the period of the election.