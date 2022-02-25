The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State won all the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats in the local government elections held in the state on Wednesday.

The party beat the 10 other political parties that contested in the council elections with wide margins.

Declaring the PDP chairmanship candidates winners at the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), the Returning Officer, Dr Mike Ajogwu, noted that they did exceptional well.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Ajogwu, who is also the Chairman of ENSIEC, presented Certificates-of-Returning to the chairmen-elect and said a similar exercise would be held for the 260 councillors-elect at the commission’s headquarters on Friday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He commended the political parties that participated in the elections for their spirit of sportsmanship and the electorate for turning out en-masse to vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that council elective offices in Enugu State have two-year tenure. (NAN)