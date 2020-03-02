Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners of the chairmanship and councillorship seats contested in the 17 local government areas and 260 electoral wards on Saturday.

Declaring the results at the ENSIEC headquarters, yesterday, Chairman of electoral body, Dr. Mike Ajogwu (SAN) described the elections as peaceful, free and fair and conducted in accordance with the electoral acts, guidelines and timetable of the commission.

Dr. Ajogwu explained that results of the councillorship election were declared at ward levels by the Returning Officers, disclosing that the candidates of the PDP won in all 260 electoral wards and declared winners accordingly.

The ENSIEC Chairman, who announced the results of the chairmanship elections, stated that candidates of the PDP got the highest number of votes cast in the 17 LGAs and he declared them as winners.

Among them Chukwudi Nnadozie, Uzo-Uwani Local government area; Peter Andy Omeje,Igbo-Eze South; Ifeanyi Agu,Udi; Solomon I. Onah, Udenu; Franklin Udemezue,Oji River; Patrick K. Omeje,Nsukka; Jacob Abonyi,Isi-Uzo and Chief Nwabueze Nnamani,Nkanu West.

Others are Abel Uchenna Nwobodo,Nkanu East; Ezekiel Chukwu,Aninri; Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo,Awgu; Alex O. Ugwu,Enugu East; Emeka Onunze, Enugu North; Chukwudi M. Ani,Ezeagu; Ejike W. Itodo,Igbo-Eze North;Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu-Oju,Igbo-Etiti and Monday Eneh,Enugu South. Certificates of return were issued to each of them by the Chairman of ENSIEC.

Reacting to the party’s landslide victory, State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnaman, expressed gratitude to people of the state, especially the electorate, for choosing its candidates in all the elective positions, through peaceful and credible exercise.