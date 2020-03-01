Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 17 chairmanship seats in last Sturday’s Enugu State local government election.

Announcing the result of the chairmanship election the chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Dr Mike Ajogwu, said the PDP candidates in the election defeated candidates of other 35 political parties.

Ajogwu noted that the February 29, council election was like a repeat of the last one in the state where the PDP also won the whole seats.

Ajogwu, declared the PDP chairmanship candidates winners after announcing the results from each of the 17 council areas in the state.

On the results of the Clcouncillorship election the ENSIEC boss said they had been announced earlier on Saturday at each of the 17 council secretariats.

Describing the exercise as credible he said: “In what could be adjudged the freest and fairest election, the PDP chairmanship candidates that contested the 2020 local council election in Enugu State on Saturday won their counterparts from 35 other political parties that vied in the election.”

Speaking to newsmen, one of the winners and chairmen-elect of Hon. Solomon Onah, commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership style which according to him had made Enugu State a one party state.

He said: “Gov. Ugwuanyi is a pragmatic leader. His leadership style has whittled tge opposition. Enugu is now a one-party state because Gov. Ugwuanyi does not discriminate among parties. This is why PDP finds it easy to win elections in the state.”

Our corresspondent gathered that PDP also won majority of the 260 councillorship positions in the 17 council areas.