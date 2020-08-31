Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), yesterday, announced candidates of the Peoples ner of the chairmanship and councillor-ship seats in last Saturday’s council poll.

EBSIEC Chairman, Jossy Eze, disclosed in Abakaliki the results of the election across the 171 electoral wards and 13 councils of the state.

Eze said the commission has ratified and adopted the chairmanship results for the 13 councils as announced by various local government returning officers.

The EBSIEC chairman, however, declined to disclose the figures of the results.

He thanked all stakeholders involved in the conduct of the election for their support and encouragement.

“I particularly thank the state government for not interfering in the conduct of the election as this helped in making it credible, free and fair.

“The election has been won and lost, but the victory is for everybody who participated in the election.

“The winners should carry everybody along and everyone should contribute in delivering democratic dividends to people at the grassroots, which the local government areas represent,” he said.

PDP Chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, commended EBSIEC for conducting a hitch-free election and all stakeholders who contributed to its smooth conduct.

“We congratulate our candidates for the victory as its overwhelming nature shows that Ebonyi is a PDP state,” he said.