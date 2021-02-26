From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday, cautioned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over their avowal to deploy ‘seen and unseen forces’ to ensure that their party, All Progressives Congress (APC), wins the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, told the duo that whatever undemocratic plot they have would not work as the people of the state would choose their next governor by themselves.

Nwobu spoke when a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, Dr Winston Udeh, handed over 21 Toyota Sienna vehicles he bought for the party at its secretariat in Awka.

Ngige and Uzodimma, had on different occasions, said that they would use ‘seen and unseen forces’ to ensure that APC coasts home to victory at the poll.

Nwobu said: “The APC’s Supreme Court Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, had visited Anambra State sometime ago along with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and they have said that they will use ‘seen and unseen forces’ to take over Anambra.

“Well, we are not under a military regime. So I don’t know what they are taking over. And their seen and unseen hand, if he is expectant of his Supreme Court judgment, he should be told point blank that that is not possible in Anambra State.”

The donor, Udeh, said that he decided to donate the vehicles to the party to reduce the mobility challenges the party officials encounter in the course of performing their duties especially now that the governorship poll is near.

“Wherever you go, they will ask you for transport fare. And I kept wondering, does it mean that all these years that the PDP does not have vehicles it uses for its daily operation especially at the Local Government Areas?

“I said okay. It will be good to provide cars for all the 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra State. This is just to make sure that whatever that the PDP needs to accomplish that goal; that we will back it up”, he said.

Udeh, who expressed confidence that he would win the election if given the ticket of the party, said that he would still strongly support the party and ensure it wins the poll even if he eventually didn’t get the ticket.

“I am 100 percent behind you and I will support every move you make to make sure that we accomplish this. I thank the members of the working committee; the excos, the local government and ward chairmen and their excos, and the PDP members”, Udeh said.