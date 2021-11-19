From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday, berated Governor David Umahi over planned sale of the state liaison offices across the country.

The opposition party, in a statement said the government’s decision to sell off the property was not in the best interest of the state.

Chairman of the party, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, who issued the statement, claimed that the decision to sell the property was a plot to create avenue for Umahi and his cronies to fritter away the common patrimony of Ebonyi people without the slightest element of due process.

He urged the state House of Assembly not to be a willing accomplice in any plot to short-change Ebonyi people.

Decrying what he referred to as the deep level of poverty in the state, Okorie wondered what has put Umahi under such intense financial pressure to necessitate the sale of state’s assets in such a shoddy manner and promised that the PDP would do whatever it takes within the ambits of the law to ensure the right thing is done.

“We will not stand idly by and watch an inept and patently corrupt government eviscerate the state while more and more citizens slip into abject poverty on daily basis. We know how Umahi has boasted to the world that he has not borrowed any money for infrastructure. Meanwhile, the stock of Ebonyi’s foreign debt rose by 39.6 per cent from 47.2 million dollars in December 2015 to 65.9 million dollars in December 2020. Is Umahi’s planned sale of state-owned facilities to enable him service the huge foreign and domestic debt he has accumulated?

“No government in Ebonyi in the last 22 years of this democratic dispensation had received as much money in federal allocation and internally generated revenue as the present government and yet none of them attempted such depredation,” he said.

While calling on the governor to halt the process forthwith, the PDP chairman also revealed that PDP would not hesitate to challenge the process in court should the governor remain obstinate, adding that as a responsible political organisation, the PDP has a duty to protect the collective and individual interests of the masses of Ebonyi people.

