From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, not to bother plotting how his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over Anambra State at the November 6 governorship poll as the people would decide who leads them.

Leaders of the APC in South East had gathered in Awka, the state capital to strategise on how to win the election and Uzodimma was quoted as saying that he would use both seen and unseen forces to take over Anambra.

The Supreme Court sometime last year pronounced Uzodimma, who came fourth in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, as the winner of the election.

Chairman of PDP in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, while receiving Hon. Chris Azubogu, who came to notify the party of his intention to run for the governorship, reminded Uzodimma that Anambra is not Imo.

He spoke further: “APC is crumbling at the national level and somebody is saying that he will use both seen and unseen forces to take over Anambra State. Unfortunately, Anambra is not Imo State.

“The Supreme Court governor of Imo State should be told that his unseen forces will not work in Anambra State; that what we are going to do is to defeat their party and the other party then can go to court.

“When he gets to the court, we will make him understand that the place he knows people, Anambra people also know people there,” Nwobu declared.

Azubogu, who currently represents Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, told the party faithful that he was fully prepared for the poll.

“I have spent cumulative 14 years in the proper art of governance leaving my professional background. It took diligence to study this. I worked under Peter Obi for four years and contributed immensely. Ask anybody in that government.

“I have been involved in core public policy decisions and I am telling us that Anambra State is yearning for someone that has the right, requisite and relevant experience in governance,” Azubogu said.