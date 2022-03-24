From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, as well as former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, continued talks for a consensus presidential candidate, ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Apart from the trio, others eyeing the PDP presidential ticket include former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim; former Anambra governor, Peter Obi; Sam Ohuabunwa and Dele Momodu.

Saraki, after a meeting of the three presidential hopeful, in Abuja, on Thursday, told journalists that they were reaching out to other presidential aspirants in the party.

He dispelled speculations that the proposed consensus is aimed at shutting some presidential aspirants from the contest for the PDP ticket.

According to him, “We are not shutting anybody out. As we said we are going to see him. We’re going to see other aspirants. They’re other aspirants in the party. This is not about shutting anybody out. It’s about uniting everybody with the interests of this country. And you will see when we begin to move around, but we’re not limited to anybody. “