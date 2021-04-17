From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it expects President Muhammadu Buhari to lead from front in the fight against insurgency, now that he has been “re-energised”, after his medical trip to London.

The opposition party, in a statement by its National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari has no excuses not to as he promised in the fight against terrorists and insurgents. The party also challenged him to immediately address the country, “on how he intends to pay back the huge foreign loans his administration had collected in the last six years.”

The party stated that the country can no longer continue with alleged bad governance by the present administration. “Our party therefore expects the ‘reenergised’ President Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief to immediately proceed to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states where terrorists have practically taken over communities on account of the failures of his administration.

“Mr. President should also immediately address the nation on how he intends to pay back the huge foreign loans his administration had collected in the last six years, for which the future of our nation has been mortgaged,” the PDP stated. It added: “the statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that President Buhari has been “reenergised” after his medical treatment, is a confirmation that Mr. President had been incapable and lethargic, leading to the inefficiency, disorganisation and general misrule that have bedeviled his administration.

“While Nigerians are at a loss on the import of President Buhari’s declaration upon his return that what they should expect is ‘continuity,’ our party wishes to remind Mr. President that he was elected for a last term of four years which will end on May 29, 2023. The PDP holds that whatever purpose his frame of mind on “continuity” was made to serve, it must not detach from the finality of his leaving office in on May 29, 2023.

“Moreover, Nigerians vehemently reject any idea of ‘continuity’ that pertains to failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, mindless borrowing and other vices that have characterized the APC administration under the watch of President Buhari.”