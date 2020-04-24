The Anambra Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra to handle the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to the people of the state with greater transparency and effectiveness.

The PDP made the call on Friday in Awka in a statement entitled: “COVID 19: Anambra State And Imperatives Of Good Governance”, by Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the chairman of the party in the state.

The party expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the case of extra-judicial killings in the state during enforcement of the lockdown and called the governor to order a probe to unravel the real cause of the death of the slain youth.

The party said that having evaluated the situation in the state, it concluded that a lot had to be done on alleviating the plights of the citizens beyond what it called media propaganda.

It expressed reservation about the leadership of the state COVID-19 committee, arguing that it was not the practice at the national level and in most states.

PDP expressed solidarity with the people of Anambra and urged them to continue to adhere to safety rules as part of their efforts to ensure that Coronavirus disease did spread in the state.

“The PDP has carefully and dutifully studied and evaluated the actions and activities of Anambra Government and came to the conclusion that they do not conduce to the demands of responsiveness, responsibility and accountability

“The party expresses genuine reservations against the inauguration of the “Anambra State COVID Account” to be administered by Gov. Willie Obiano as Chairman, contrary to the disguised official belief that it was aimed at ensuring “absolute transparency and accountability.

“This mechanism is in effect the very hallmark of corruption, arbitrariness and disregard for due process, it is a radical departure from what obtains at both the federal level and the constituent states and in direct conflict with fiscal regulations.

“The party views as worrisome, irresponsible and inarticulate the palliative package and stimulus for the enforced COVID-19 socio economic challenges.

“The Anambra palliative/stimulus regime has not only demonstrably betrayed the ruse in the much vaunted investment in agriculture by Anambra State Government but also portrayed mediocrity in the management of the affairs of the state,” it said.

The PDP in Anambra said this was the time for the governor to cut the cost of governance as to free more funds for COVID-19 emergency response.

It said that as the state prepared to join the rest of the country in a possible 14 day lockdown, the government should come up with a clear and concrete palliative for the citizenry, to avert starvation and death.

“The Anambra Government shall do well to immediately revisit the humongous security votes and drastically reduce the cost of governance in view of the prevailing economic realities and religiously channel same into productive immediate, short and medium term schemes.

“In the fight against COVID-19 the sanctity of the lives of Anambra residents shall not be flimsily compromised.

“Amid proven brutality, unfortunate and avoidable killing of a citizen, the state government non-chalantly announced that it will foot the medical bills of the injured as well as underwrite the burial costs of the deceased.

“The state governor did not deem it fit to question or order a probe into the dastard incident; the party empathises with people of Anambra and hereby call on all concerned to respect the peoples rights and dignities in the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.,” it said.

Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra Government, had said that all funds and items received with respect to COVID-19 response would be judiciously deployed for the purpose, assuring the people that what was left would be channeled to strengthening the health sector.

The News Agency of Nigeri (NAN) reports that there is currently no active Coronavirus case in Anambra as the only index case had tested negative to the disease. (NAN)