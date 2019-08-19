Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Industrialist and former governorship candidate of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) in Anambra State, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, has tipped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for victory during the governorship election in Anambra State in 2021.

Ezeemo, who made this prediction, yesterday, in Awka, while presenting a 14-seaters bus to the party at the party’s office in Udoka Housing Estate, said the party has all it takes in both human and material resources to return the state to its characteristic development strides.

The Umuchu-Aguata- born philanthropist also said he would be contesting again for the gubernatorial seat in the state on the platform of the PDP explaining that his aspiration was not out of over-ambition but rather desire to replicate all the practical experience of productivity and results he has demonstrated in his private life.

He expressed happiness that he joined the PDP last year and called on those who may see him as a new comer to jettison such line of thought.

“It’s not how long but how well. I am an individual with passion to make Anambra, Igbo nation, Nigeria and Africa the best place to live in. I have lived in London and Lagos State for long. I decided to return to my hometown permanently out of my own volition. We are suffering and I want to play a part in making us smile again. Black man must emancipate. I want to make Igbo realise and utilise their creative ingenuity,” he said.

Responding, the state chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, thanked Ezeemo for his kind gesture to the party.

He recalled that he was part of the delegation that went to Ezeemo’s house prior to the 2019 election to tell him that he is needed in the party.

Nwobu noted that Ezeemo not only responded positively by joining the party afterwards but has also consistently supported the party and its candidates during the 2019 election and beyond. He reiterated the commitment of the party under his watch towards conducting a free, fair and credible primaries as was done during the 2019 elections noting that all would be given equal opportunity to test their acceptance during the time while nothing untoward will be done to sabotage Ezeemo’s aspiration.