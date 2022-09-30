From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering former Bauchi State governor, Adamu Muazu and former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to lead its campaign in the North East and South West, respectively.

Daily Sun gathered that this was part of discussions at the inaugural meeting of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), yesterday, in Abuja.

It was gathered that former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema; former minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih, and former speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Margret Ichen, are being considered to lead the presidential campaigns in North West, South South and North Central.

It was learnt that in the case of the South East, former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha, is being considered, alongside a former national vice chairman of the party.

A member of the PCC said the party would have to consult widely with stakeholders before a final decision is taken on those who would lead the campaigns in the various zones.

The PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed optimism that the party ‘s victory in the 2023 polls would herald a new Nigeria.

Okowa said with what he saw in Kano and Enugu recently, there was no doubt the party would win the polls convincingly.

Governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo states, recently withdrew from the PDP presidential campaign, pending the replacement of the National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, with someone from the South.