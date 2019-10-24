Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

the people’s democratic party (pdp) in kabba/bunu local government has described the action of the state house of assembly under the leadership of mathew kolawole in the last week’s impeachment saga as shameful and a threat to the nation’s democracy.

In a statement signed by Adebayo Kehinde, the party regretted that the Kogi Assembly had suspended the Nigerian constitution in its legislative activities.

“It is very pathetic to see an arm of government that is saddled with the responsibility of making laws in accordance with Nigerian constitution and also have the mandate of checkmating the excesses of executives choosing to be a stooge to the executive arm of government.

It described the action of the House as “daylight robbery on Nigerian constitution by Kogi State House of Assembly which led to the illegal removal of Kogi State deputy governor, His Excellency, Elder Solomon Achuba, despite the fact that the report of judicial panel exonerated him of the six allegations of gross misconduct that was levelled against him.

“We expected the present Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon Kolawole to be learned enough to understand the position of Nigerian constitution as clearly stated in section 188(8) of the 1999 constitution: ‘’where the panel reports to the House of Assembly that the allegation has not been proved, no further proceedings shall be taken in respect of the matter.

“We are compelled to speak out owing to the fact that the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly is from our local government and Kabba/Bunu indigenes have always been showing capacity in any position they occupy. It’s a pity that the speaker has been acting like a commissioner instead of showing capacity as leader of an important arm of government.

“It will be very important and beneficial for Rt. Hon Kolawole to lead an Assembly that will make laws that is capable of turning the fortunes of Kogites around instead of becoming of a stooge to the executive,” he said.