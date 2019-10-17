Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that the defection of less than ten out of 3000 appointees of his Restoration Administration was too infinitesimal to hamper the victory of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party in the election.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having given the assurance during the inauguration of 32 Chairmen of Rural Development Areas, at the Government House, Yenagoa

The governor said despite the desperation and use of federal might and other agencies of government in 2015, the APC failed in its bid to wrest control of political power from the PDP.

He said that it was a fact beyond contesting that the opposition APC lacks the requisite presence to win a gubernatorial election in the state against the PDP.

The governor charged the Chairmen of the RDAs to move to the headquarters of their local government areas, mobilise support for the victory of the PDP and its candidate, Senator Douye Diri, in order to consolidate on the developmental exploits of the Restoration administration.