From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s bye-election for Isoko North Constituency of the Delta State House of Assembly, Jude Ogbimi, has been returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ogbimi polled 29,421 votes to defeat candidates of ten other political parties that participated in the bye-election held as a result of the death of the former occupier of the seat and Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere of the PDP in January.

Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof. Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), announced the results in Ozoro, yesterday.

Onosemuode said the candidate of the APC, Emmanuel Tabuko, scored 2,543 while candidate of the ADP, Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.

“I, Prof. Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State, hereby declared that Mr. Jude Ogbimi of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election.

“The PDP candidate is hereby declared winner in line with electoral guidelines,” he said.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has described the election of Ogbimi as the confirmation of the will of the people and the PDP’s dominance in Delta State.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika said the people of Isoko North through the ballot spoke loudly and clearly of the choice of Ogbimi as their representative in the House.