From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s bye-election for Isoko North Constituency of the Delta State House of Assembly, Jude Ogbimi has been returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ogbimi polled 29,421 votes to defeat candidates of ten other political parties that participated in the bye-election which was held as a result of the death of the former occupier of the seat and Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere in January, this year.

Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof. Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), announced the results on Sunday in Ozoro.

Onosemuode said the candidate of the APC, Emmanuel Tabuko, scored 2,543 to come a distant second while candidate of the ADP, Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.

“I, Prof. Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurun, Delta State, hereby declared that Mr. Jude Ogbimi of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Isoko North Constituency by-election.

“The PDP candidate is hereby declared winner in line with electoral guidelines,” he said.

Ogbimi, in a reaction, expressed gratitude to God and the people of Isoko North for the victory, assuring that he will give the people the representation that they truly deserved.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support and his monumental contributions to the development of Delta.

“We give glory to God for this victory and I must also thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support especially in joining us to campaign in the 13 wards of the local government.

“Gov. Okowa has created an enabling environment for the youths of Delta to thrive and as long as we are representing the people we will ensure that the people get what they deserve.

“Although two years is quite a short time but not an excuse not to put things in place.

“We will continue from where my predecessor stopped and ensure that what is due to the constituents gets to them,” he stated.