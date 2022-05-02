From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Uncertainty has enveloped moves by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, former president of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa and US-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, to form an alliance of South East candidates under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party primary slated for May 28/29.

The proposed alliance, it was learnt, was intended to boost the chances of a South East aspirant emerging as presidential candidate.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Daily Sun, however, gathered that efforts by the four aspirants to forge a common front has suffered a setback as parties to the alliance failed to make progress after the inaugural meeting.

The four, after a meeting in Abuja on April 9, had resolved to work together for the emergence of a presidential candidate from the South East t the PDP primary in the interest of equity, justice and fair play.

“We met this morning and resolved…to work together as a team… to ensure that a South Easterner emerge us as PDP flag bearer for 2023 presidential election,” said Anyim who addressed journalists, on behalf the other aspirants.

However, a source close to one of the aspirants told Daily Sun said after the inaugural meeting, parties to the deal have taken no further action to show their commitment to picking a consensus candidate among them as some concerned stakeholders had expected.

However, media aide to Anyim, Sam Nwaobosi, told Daily Sun that the four aspirants had not jettisoned the plan to form a common front.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Nwaobosi clarified that the idea was not to produce a consensus candidate from among the four aspirants but for them to work together to get the PDP to cede the presidential ticket to the South East.

He said the aspirants have not been able to meet again, after their first meeting, because they have been busy with their individual campaigns.

“… They are working together to talk to other zones for the ticket to be zoned to the South East,” said Nwaobosi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A source close to Anakwenze, who preferred not to be named, told Daily Sun that though the four aspirants have not met again, after their first meeting, they were talking amongst themselves informally.

However, efforts to reached the Obi and Ohuabunwa campaigns, were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.

However, indications emerged, yesterday, that the disqualification of two of the presidential aspirants may trigger a legal case ahead of the May 28/29 convention of the PDP as the Electoral Act bars political parties from disqualifying aspirants. The affected aspirants, and their supporters, it was gathered are spoiling for war with the opposition party, in the event that their disqualification is not upturned.

Section 84(3) of the Electoral Act states that “a political party shall not impose nomination qualification or disqualification criteria, measures, or conditions on any aspirant or candidate for election in its constitution, guidelines or rules for nomination of candidates for elections except as prescribed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The PDP presidential screening panel, headed by Senator David Mark, had on Friday disqualified two of the 17 presidential aspirants that obtained the party ‘s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

One of the aspirants, Cosmas Ndukwe, confirmed to Daily Sun that he was issued a “not cleared” certificate by the panel for filing a suit in court seeking an interpretation of Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution. The identity of the other disqualified aspirant was still not clear as the time of filing this report.

A source close to Anakwenze, who is believed to be the other candidate not cleared, insisted, that the presidential hopeful was not disqualified.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, while responding to a question on the disqualifications, vis-a -vi the position of the Electoral Act, said there were basic conditions which every member must meet to qualify to contest election on the party platform.

Nevertheless, the opposition spokesman explained that he was yet to see the report of the screening committee to know the reason for the disqualification of the two presidential aspirants.

Meanwhile, the PDP National Working Committee ( NWC), which is to serve as the Presidential Screening Appeal Panel, would decide the fate of the disqualified aspirants. The Appeal Panel is expected to sit today or tomorrow to consider appeals from disqualified aspirants and thereafter submit its verdict.