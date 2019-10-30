The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is under fire over calls for the redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa State, Mr Monday Udoh over allegations that he has colluded with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming election.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Senator Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, Dr. Jonathan R. Obuebite had called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to remove Udoh immediately as REC over shocking discovery that the commission in the state has published a list of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPO) which was allegedly handed over to them by the APC in a desperate bid to rig the election.

Obuebite called on Yakubu to prevail on Udoh to withdraw the list without delay in the interest of peace and engage the services of neutral and credible SPOs from institutions outside the state. He said that the electoral body has a responsibility to assure the Bayelsa people by its actions that it was prepared to conduct free, fair and credible election.