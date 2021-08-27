The Peoples Democratic Party has, once again, demonstrated its resolve to win the upcoming election by announcing a power-packed National Campaign Council to support the candidacy of its flag-bearer, Valentine Ozigbo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, the party announced that its National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the appointment of the 145-strong team for the assignment.

The Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has been named as the Chairman of the Campaign Council while the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will serve as the Deputy Chairman. A former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka is to serve as the Secretary to the Council.

The PDP named 10 other governors to the Council. They are Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum who is the governor of Sokoto State; Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Darious Ishaku (Taraba).

“The November 6, Anambra Guber Elections is expected to be keenly contested, and the PDP, by this move, is laying the grounds for the party to win the election and bring home the trophy,” Mr Ologbonidiyan said.

“We promised a robust campaign based on the issues affecting the people of Anambra. This is just one more step by our party demonstrating to Nigerians, especially, Ndi Anambra that we are focused, ready, and committed to doing what it takes to rescue them from the atrocious government offered by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Other heavyweights named to the Council are the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; immediate past Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi; PDP BoT member, Senator Ben Ndi Obi; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; a former Health Minister, Professor ABC Nwosu; PDP BoT member and a former Women Affairs Minister, Senator Josephine Anenih; the Vice Chairman of the PDP (South East), Chief Ali Odefa; a PDP National Executive Committee member, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh; a former Aviation Minister and former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Kema Chikwe; Minority leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu; and Boma Goodhead among others.

Reacting to this development, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, said that this strategic move by the NWC of the Party was one more reason he is assured of a victorious outing in the November election. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Governors Ikpeazu and Okowa and their capacity to deliver on the party’s expectations.

“I am thrilled at the announcement of the Anambra State National Campaign Council by my party, the PDP,” Ozigbo told journalists from his Udoka Estate campaign office soon after the list was made public on Wednesday.