From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Indications emerged, yesterday, that the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has upheld the disqualification of Cosmas Ndukwe and Nwachukwu Anakwenze by its presidential screening panel.

The duo was disqualified by the screening panel headed by former Senate President, David Mark, last Friday, appeared before the Appeal panel, yesterday.

The Mark committee had cleared former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others were Nyesom Wike, Emmanuel Udom, governors of Rivers and Akwa Ibom states respectively, as well as former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu.

Also cleared to participate in the PDP presidential primary were former president, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa; investment banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; Charles Ugwu; Chikwendu Kalu; areTareila Diana.

However, a source close to the panel told Daily Sun, that the Appeal, at its sitting yesterday, affirmed the decision of the screening committee.

Efforts to reach the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, was unsuccessful, as he did respond to repeated calls to his mobile phone.

