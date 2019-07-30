Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged the Senate to give credibility to the screening of ministerial nominees by sending the names to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the screening must have enabled the Senate to confirm that many of the ministerial nominees were individuals, who either as governors and ministers, wreaked their states and ministries.

It noted that many of the nominees equally have allegations of corruption and abuse of office hanging on their necks. The opposition party stated that by nominating persons alleged to be corrupt to serve as ministers, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that he not only “condones but also explicitly promotes corruption, which has escalated into a state art since he assumed office in 2015. It, therefore, speaks volumes that the persons Mr. President ‘personally’ knows and has nominated as ministers include such individuals that have been publicly indicted and known to be answering questions as accomplices in on-going corruption cases in various courts.