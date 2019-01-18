A group, PDP Diaspora Initiative, based in the USA has felicitated with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his visit to Washington DC, USA.

In a release signed by its National Publicity Secretary Chidi Igwe, PDP Diaspora Initiative noted that: “Mr. Atiku Abubakar’s three-day visit to the United States of America is marked by several meetings with senior government and political officers of the US government, diplomats, foreign contingents as well as US-based members of the People’s Democratic Party.”

In a message to the visiting contingent of PDP leaders and stakeholders, including the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the PDP Special Adviser on Strategic and External Engagements, Osita Chidoka, PDP Diaspora Initiative Founder and National Chair Hon. Victoria Pamugo expressed satisfaction that the contingent had devoted time for this official even as the general election is coming up in a few weeks.

“For so long, the Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) propaganda has been spreading untruthful information that Atiku is barred from visiting the United States,” Hon. Pamugo said.

“This visit has turned that lie upon itself and I hope that Nigerians can now see beyond these APC lies and focus on the upcoming general elections,” she said.

“Almost four years ago, APC was calling for a change and the Nigerian people gave them a chance. But APC has disappointed the people and has established corruption, nepotism and impunity as a way of governing the people, even as Nigerians face severe hardship, joblessness, bad roads, bad schools, inconsistent power supply, no good hospitals, as well as serious hunger and penury.

“All we have seen from President Buhari’s government is complete incompetence and chaos and Nigerians deserve better,” Hon. Pamugo said.

“It is time to get rid of APC and give the steering wheel to an experienced driver, Atiku Abubakar, who can lead Nigeria to the next phase of its greatness.”

The group noted that “PDP Diaspora Initiative is a US-based registered non-profit organisation composed of members of the People’s Democratic Party from all parts of the world, including Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States of America.”