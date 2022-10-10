From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said the massive turnout at the flag-off of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign is a clear indicator of the party’s victory in the 2023 polls.

Ologbondiyan, who stated this, in a statement, on Monday, noted the attendance at the Uyo rally symbolises the acceptance of the Atiku Abubakar/ Ifeanyi Okowa presidential ticket by Nigerians.

According to him, “the Uyo rally is following on the heels of similar massive turnout and acceptance of Atiku/Okowa in Kano, Ibadan, Enugu, Gombe and other parts of the country where Nigerians have rallied in support of the Atiku/Okowa ticket.”

The chairman of the PDP presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel, while addressing the rally said the rally is the beginning of the opposition party’s journey to regain the presidential villa.

Emmanuel said “our movement to Aso Rock begins today. Nigerians have suffered untold woes under the APC. Atiku Abubakar has the required experience and capacity to rescue and rebuild our nation. He knows and understands the nuances of the nation and he will carry every part of the nation along.

“As we flag off our campaign, we want to tell Nigerians that the plane to a successful nation is taking off today. Today, we are flagging off hope and the mission to rescue Nigeria.

“We call on Nigerians to support all our candidates from the Presidency to Houses of Assembly. The people of Akwa Ibom in one voice will join other Nigerians to move our country forward.”