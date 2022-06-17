From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as running mate to the flag bearer of People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in next year’s presidential election.

Okowa had been chosen ahead of two other South South Governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) shortlisted by a screening committee.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation described Okowa as an Igbo prodigy; an astute administrator, sagacious politician, brilliant physician, creative visionary, prudent resource manager, detribalized patriot, purveyor of morals and a poster personality.

A statement on Friday by National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said the Governor’s phenomenal trajectory showed that he was destined for such coveted position.

In addition, Ogbonnia said that Ohanaeze was very proud him, and expressed the optimism that his candidacy will add enormous electoral value to the PDP.

Ohanaeze said: “Available records indicate that from birth, God endowed Okowa with a special grace. It is only grace that explains the mystery behind the profound achievements by a few in various areas of life which paradoxically present enormous challenges to many others.

“Perhaps, this explains why Okowa ennobled the various offices he held with remarkable skill, exceptional diligence, elegance and panache.

“The life of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa is a veritable tribute to humility, sincerity, simplicity, hard work, perseverance and centrality of morals in the dynamics of power. As a governor, Okowa had a clear vision which he pursued with incandescent passion, valour, candour, honour and unassailable accomplishments.

“Above all other enviable attributes, Okowa resonates as a team player, diverse ethnic manager with a friendly finesse and character comeliness. He is one of the few who has sustained in government without the elixir and grandeur delusion that has become the characteristics of many in positions of authority.

“On the other hand, Okowa has served both as sub-ordinate, co-ordinate and super-ordinate to several persons without skirmishes. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is a quintessential gentleman.”