From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, has said the election of the party’s Osun State gubernatorial candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the new governor indicates a new dawn for the state.

Aduda, in a statement, on Sunday, charged Adeleke, to deploy his enormous goodwill, experience, expertise and undisputed capacity to ensure a people-based and development-oriented programmes that will impact positively in the lives of the people.

According to him, Adeleke’s victory also

“underlines the widespread popularity of our great Party, the PDP, not only in Osun State but also in the South West geo-political zone and the nation at large.”

Aduda added that the PDP candidate ‘s “reverberating victory over a sitting State governor underpins your undisputed popularity across the state and reinforces the confidence the people of Osun State repose in you as the leader with the much-desired drive, passion and capacity to rescue, redirect and rebuild their State at this critical time.