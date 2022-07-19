From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Atiku Mobilisers Ekiti (TAME) has appealed to Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

The political group said the party’s victory in the just concluded governorship election in Osun State was an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was fading out in the country, noting that despite that the APC controlled virtually all the political structures in the state, the PDP still won.

The group, while reacting to the victory recorded by the PDP’s candidate, Mr Ademola Adeleke, over the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, advised the people of the country to learn from the steadfastness of Osun voters and reenact same electoral wand that would end APC-led government, by bringing PDP back to power to redirect the country to the path of development.

The political group, in a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, and Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, respectively, commended the Osun electorate for resisting vote buying and for voting according to their conscience.

It maintained that the foregoing depicted that the citizens are gradually disentangling themselves from political servitude and oppression.

The group appealed to Nigerians to vote for the former vice president in the 2023 presidential election to bring a sigh of hope after the APC “misrule”.

“We congratulate our brother and PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, for reigniting victory for the PDP and rescuing Osun citizens from oppression and misgovernance,” the group stated.

“Unseating a sitting governor is not an easy task, especially while being supported by moneybags and godfathers, who were desperate to win elections.

“We are glad and elated that elections are gradually being taken away from moneybags. Performances and good track records will henceforth suffice to win elections as demonstrated in the Osun governorship battle.

“Nigerians must brace up and be resolute to save the country from drifting into total collapse by voting Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as the next President in 2023,” it said.