From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) dud not give him fair hearing, before he was suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

Nnamani, who was reacting to his suspension by the opposition party, for alleged anti-party activities, said he was neither informed of any petition against him nor the basis of the decision of the PDP National Working Committee ( NWC) to sanction him.

Nevertheless, the former governor, who is also the senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, in a statement, assured his constituents and Nigerians that his “political career is alive and unshaken.’

Nnamani said: “ I was never at anytime notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party .

“I was not also invited to any meeting , proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence (s) was/were discussed. I was therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made .

“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the constitution of the party , especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly, the superior constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“ I therefore, appeal to all of you to remain calm and law abiding, while we continue our campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion”.

He expressed appreciation to the

Ebeano political family, the people of Enugu state and Nigerians for their solidarity .

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and solidarity to me across the length and breadth of Nigeria and even across the political divide since the suspension was announced.

“ I’m grateful. It is reassuring that my political career is alive. It is not threatened. We are going into the forthcoming elections very confident. We will win at all the levels of elections in Enugu state. Our people knows where we are; Ebeano,” Nnamani stated.