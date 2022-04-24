From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has signaled his intention to appeal the Federal High Court Abuja’s decision on Friday which declared his seat vacant.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to Dogara, J.J. Usman (SAN) stated that he had been instructed by his client to appeal against the judgment with the immediate effect.

“The judgment has just been delivered; we have briefed our client right from the court, and he has expressed dissatisfaction against the judgment, and has instructed that we file an appeal immediately which we shall do on Monday,” he said.

According to Usman, the decision of the court that there was evidence of Dogara’s defection to APC, was not substantiated by any shred of evidence in the court’s record. “We are proceeding to the Court of Appeal immediately,” he said.